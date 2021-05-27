Tinta Traslúcida Traducciones

It is a small translation company. Its leader is a person passionate about writing, and his name comes from the term translucent (traslúcida, in Spanish): something that can be seen but not completely, that needs to be cleaned, demisting. The same works with language when it is in another language: you can see and hear the words, but not understand them, it is something that needs to be clarified, deciphered, translated ...

It was decided to use the tip of a fountain pen to represent a T, which calls the words Ink (tinta, in its orignal name in Spanish), Translucent and Translations. In turn, the stylus represents the passion for writing of the leader of the company as well as the fact that to use a stylus it must be used by hand, that is, the human being is the one who has to use his ingenuity. The company wants to reflect the same: a human translation, not digital or automatic.