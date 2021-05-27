Aashish Chauhan

Reynolds Pens Logo

branding typography illustration adobe xd photoshop logo retro design retro
famous Reynolds pen Logo redesign in a retro style.

Reynolds Pens is an Indian brand and a former American manufacturing company of writing instruments, mainly pens.

Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
Posted on May 27, 2021
