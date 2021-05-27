Webdesign | TweetBlog

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everyone! 👋
Here is my exploration design about TweetBlog.
This is an Webdesign for blogs, taking references from the social media platform, Twitter, you can say this is a redesign of the website but it has been changed so that it looks different .
I hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬
Have an awesome project? Contact me: andrerio2847@gmail.com
Follow my instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/andrerio669
And Thankyou : )