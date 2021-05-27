Webdesign | TweetBlog

Hello everyone! 👋

Here is my exploration design about TweetBlog.

This is an Webdesign for blogs, taking references from the social media platform, Twitter, you can say this is a redesign of the website but it has been changed so that it looks different .

I hope you like it ❤️

Tell me What you think in the comments 💬

Have an awesome project? Contact me: andrerio2847@gmail.com

Follow my instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/andrerio669

And Thankyou : )