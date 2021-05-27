To be Remembered - Concept Art

On July 20th, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon. This was the first time humans set a foot outside our planet earth. This monumental achievement of the human race was carried out to the finish line by the U.S Astronaut Neil Armstrong who's famous first words on the moon have been immortalized in the story of humankind:

"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

Our stories are the footprint of our existence; they are the fuel to our progress and the force driving us forward.

This is the symbolic meaning behind the Apollo Sequence of our upcoming short: To be Remembered.

Are you writing a life story to be remembered?

(Emoji Hand/pencil) : @freddie