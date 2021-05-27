Dan Alan

MyBoard | Logo Design

Dan Alan
Dan Alan
Hire Me
  • Save
MyBoard | Logo Design illustration vector minimal logo design icon design graphic designer graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

Logo design concept for MyBoard. Meant to represent the sharing / interconnectedness of the boards. Final logo coming soon!

Interested in working together? Shoot me an email at hi@danalan.ca

Instagram
Website

Dan Alan
Dan Alan
Freelance Brand Identity Designer from Canada 🤙
Hire Me

More by Dan Alan

View profile
    • Like