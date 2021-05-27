Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

Pixel art videogame characters

Pixel art videogame characters kratos god of war hollow knight control video games video game videogames videogame pixelartist pixel art pixelart pixel design illustration vector minimal icons minimalism minimalist icon
  1. pixel3.png
  2. pixel2.png
  3. pixel1.png

I started making pixel art of videogame characters for our podcast, here are Jesse Faden, The Knight and Kratos

