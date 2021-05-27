Reaching up to the Sky ~ Waterfall acrylic pour

This time I wanted to do a wing / waterfall acrylic pour with a split cup with two chambers. And because paint didn't pour out of the cup as I was expecting, I layered another cup and did just a straight on lifted canvas. I wasn't sure about the composition of this fluid art painting at first, but when I looked at it from all sides, I saw two hands reaching up to the sky.

Colours:

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam burnt amber

- Amsterdam burnt sienna

- Amsterdam prussian blue phtalo

- Amsterdam greenish blue

- Amsterdam sky blue light

- Pebeo iridescent blue green

- FolkArt Fire opal

