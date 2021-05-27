Reaching up to the Sky ~ Waterfall acrylic pour

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This time I wanted to do a wing / waterfall acrylic pour with a split cup with two chambers. And because paint didn't pour out of the cup as I was expecting, I layered another cup and did just a straight on lifted canvas. I wasn't sure about the composition of this fluid art painting at first, but when I looked at it from all sides, I saw two hands reaching up to the sky.
Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam burnt amber
- Amsterdam burnt sienna
- Amsterdam prussian blue phtalo
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Amsterdam sky blue light
- Pebeo iridescent blue green
- FolkArt Fire opal
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
https://youtu.be/MXRhl4JoTm4