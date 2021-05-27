BEHIND THE MAGIC / CONCEPT ART

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Stories
Empires were built upon them,
faiths have risen in their names,
civilizations have thrive chasing them
and WARS have been fought to defend them….
The previous text is a small excerpt of Voice Over that frames this beautiful Shot of WWII for our upcoming Short #ToBeRemembered
Although the Concept Art is very graphical, parts of this shot has been translated into 3D animation to allow for more dynamic camera movements and Depth. Stay tune for more updates and progress on the Animation and Comp of this sequence.
Concept Art: Freddie