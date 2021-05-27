BEHIND THE MAGIC / CONCEPT ART

Animagic Studios

Empires were built upon them,
faiths have risen in their names,
civilizations have thrive chasing them
and WARS have been fought to defend them….

The previous text is a small excerpt of Voice Over that frames this beautiful Shot of WWII for our upcoming Short #ToBeRemembered
Although the Concept Art is very graphical, parts of this shot has been translated into 3D animation to allow for more dynamic camera movements and Depth. Stay tune for more updates and progress on the Animation and Comp of this sequence.

Concept Art: Freddie

Posted on May 27, 2021
