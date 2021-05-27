Anna Haidukovska

CakeArt - Confectionery Store Landing Page

CakeArt - Confectionery Store Landing Page website icon flat ui ux branding webdesign design
Hi folks!
Take a look at my confectionery store landing page design. Customers can easily find everything they need. Light colours make this website look very fresh.

Posted on May 27, 2021
