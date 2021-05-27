We use different techniques to fulfill all the demands you desired. We care for you and assure you with guaranteed proposed actions under business development strategies. Our purpose to offer this service is to make you aware of the emerging trends. DA Tech understands the basic need of the business, which is to boost sales.

Lead Generation - Your doorway to business success:

Having a contact list that is attuned to your marketing preferences will in turn help you reach out to your target audience showing an organic interest in your business who can then be transformed into prospective buyers for your products or services.

Call Bank - THE FUTURE IS NOW:

We offer services that would change your entire perspective regarding call centers. Our call center jobs are allocated to highly educated, efficient and well-trained call center specialists who will be with you every step of the way.

Live Chat Operators - COMFORT FOR YOUR CUSTOMERS:

By virtue of its direct, real-time communication capabilities, live chat support can yield immense benefits for your business in the form of improved customer chat experience and consequently increased conversions and sales.

Handovers - TEAM WHO CAN LOOK AFTER YOUR BUSINESS:

In today’s time the most important business resource is information. Correct information when used timely can take your business to zenith. We also master the art of finding leads and providing the information to our clients. Relevant leads save time and efforts and we have what it takes to pick the best out of chaos. When relevant leads are coupled with efforts the results are high conversion rate which generates more sales and turnover.

Message me now and let's talk about your project. Please contact me with a brief description of your requirement before ordering. I will first work with you to understand the requirements and once the details are all clear I will put together a breakdown and propose a timeline / fixed hours or fixed cost estimate, we will then move forward accordingly. Rest assured, the project will be delivered 100% bug free and on time and within the agreed budget / cost. I am always online and available to respond to your messages ASAP.