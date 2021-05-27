Zack Lewis

Hard Hat Hunter - Icons and Graphics

Zack Lewis
Zack Lewis
  • Save
Hard Hat Hunter - Icons and Graphics branding north bay handiwork wrench certificate saw hard hat industry construction iconography icon design hard hat hunter
Download color palette

Throwback to 2015 when Hard Hat Hunter launched. This is one of the first large scale web app platforms that I got the opportunity to design from scratch.

Was a great project and learned so much about prototyping, UI & UX design and frontend development during this project.

Hard hat hunter still 2x
Rebound of
Hard Hat Hunter - Social Network for Construction
By Zack Lewis
Zack Lewis
Zack Lewis

More by Zack Lewis

View profile
    • Like