Animated underwater illustration scene

I illustrated this underwater scene inside the shape of lungs a few months ago after learning some facts about how our oceans are like lungs of the earth. They generate over half of the oxygen we breathe and absorb 50 times more carbon dioxide than our atmosphere!

One of the prompts from the Our Planet Week illustration challenge was “Biodiversity” so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pull out this illustration and try some fun floaty animations :)

Illustrated in Procreate and animated in After Effects.