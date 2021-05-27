Elis Shteer

Shopping Mall "Massy Store" | Redesign of Mobile App

Elis Shteer
Elis Shteer
  • Save
Shopping Mall "Massy Store" | Redesign of Mobile App ux app design ui figma design shopping cart redesigned redesign concept redesign mobile mobile app design mobile design mobile ui mobile app mall shopping app store app shopping mall
Download color palette

Today we have quite an interesting picture. The digital world is penetrating all areas of our lives, companies are changing their business models, and it's so great that you can get many services right from your computer or even your smartphone. With the Massy Store app, you can shop from the comfort of your own home.
Designed by our team member: https://dribbble.com/dendendenDEN

Elis Shteer
Elis Shteer

More by Elis Shteer

View profile
    • Like