Mohammad Ashik

Courier Delivery App

Mohammad Ashik
Mohammad Ashik
  • Save
Courier Delivery App movers packing parcel services courier services delivery boy logistics tracking app shipment tracking shipping delivery delivery services parcel parcel delivery courier delivery delivery app mobile app business figma courier app
Download color palette

This App is designed for courier delivery service. This app enables the user to Send, Track and Receive packages and parcels with a seamless and user friendly experience.

I'm available for new projects.
Info2ashik@gmail.com

Follow Me On:

LinkedIn | Instagram

Mohammad Ashik
Mohammad Ashik

More by Mohammad Ashik

View profile
    • Like