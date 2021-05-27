Tonyong P.

King & Kingdom

christian god kingdom of god jesus sermon series kingdom king
When we see the words 'king' or 'kingdom', we naturally think of crowns, power, maybe even exclusivity. But what does God's kingdom look like? An upside down kingdom.

Posted on May 27, 2021
