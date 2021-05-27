Wild East Brewery website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Recently we had the pleasure of preparing new website for Dziki Wschód brewery (Wild East). We related design to beer labels branding. How do you like it? You can see result on: www.browardzikiwschod.pl
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Soon more! 🙌
Would you like to create your own website, but you do not know where to start?
Write at mpelinski@peltone.art
Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀
www.peltone.art