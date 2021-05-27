MaxxisArt

Cosmosophy

MaxxisArt
MaxxisArt
  • Save
Cosmosophy surrealism surreal art blackandwhite blackandgrey pencilartwork black and white pencilart traditional art maxxisart illustration
Download color palette

Cosmosophy
ℳန
-Materials: graphite 2/4/6B, tortillon blender, MICRON fineliners
-Size: A3
-Date: 23-5-2021
ℳန
Follow me on social-media! - https://linktr.ee/MaxxisArt

MaxxisArt
MaxxisArt

More by MaxxisArt

View profile
    • Like