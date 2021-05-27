Sarah Lloyd

Ben & Jerry's vintage logo redesign

Ben & Jerry's vintage logo redesign retro vintage logo branding illustrator design
Simple logo redesign for Ben & Jerry's ice cream for weekly warmup. Both texturized and non-texturized versions included.

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
Posted on May 27, 2021
