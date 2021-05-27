Maulana Farhan
Enver Studio

Weather App Design Exploration

Maulana Farhan
Enver Studio
Maulana Farhan for Enver Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Weather App Design Exploration clean ui rain 3d illustration 3d wind search location search forecasting lightning sunny day temperature chance of rain humidity uv air quality weather forecast forecast weather icon weather app weather
Weather App Design Exploration clean ui rain 3d illustration 3d wind search location search forecasting lightning sunny day temperature chance of rain humidity uv air quality weather forecast forecast weather icon weather app weather
Weather App Design Exploration clean ui rain 3d illustration 3d wind search location search forecasting lightning sunny day temperature chance of rain humidity uv air quality weather forecast forecast weather icon weather app weather
Download color palette
  1. Weather app.jpg
  2. Weather app 2.jpg
  3. Weather app 3.jpg

Hi friends! 😁

I'm back with a new design exploration of the weather mobile app concept. This design concept allows you to know the weather for today and the following days. You can also search for weather information in other locations around the world. Besides weather info, you can also find out how good the air quality around you is!

I am available for work inquiry.
Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.

----------------------------------------------------

We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com

Check out our :
Instagram | Linkedin

Thanks !

Enver Studio
Enver Studio
Hire Us

More by Enver Studio

View profile
    • Like