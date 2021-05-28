Sales Summary

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey folks! 😃
Happy to share this screen for a car dealership back-office app we've been playing around with. It's a simple dashboard that brings a snapshot of your sales performance.
Hope y'all enjoy it! Feedback is always welcome!
Cheers 👋