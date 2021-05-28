Luiz Lizardo
launchcode

Sales Summary

Luiz Lizardo
launchcode
Luiz Lizardo for launchcode
Hire Us
  • Save
Sales Summary responsive design web app clean design backoffice dashboard sales summary sales dealership car clean ui ios minimal mobile app clean mobile app design ui ux sketch
Download color palette

Hey folks! 😃

Happy to share this screen for a car dealership back-office app we've been playing around with. It's a simple dashboard that brings a snapshot of your sales performance.

Hope y'all enjoy it! Feedback is always welcome!

Cheers 👋

launchcode
launchcode
We build creative software + hardware 🚀
Hire Us

More by launchcode

View profile
    • Like