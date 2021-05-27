ESW Beauty website

Well known as E-Swin since 2007 and re-named ESW beauty in 2020, E-Swin, was created to bring the first home-use hair-removal device on the market – in medical quality, with professional technology inside, named the E-One.

In order to support the creation of the ESW beauty brand, I created the website for a professional and private audience in 2020. A large place is devoted to the presentation of the company's machines.