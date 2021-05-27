ESW Beauty website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Well known as E-Swin since 2007 and re-named ESW beauty in 2020, E-Swin, was created to bring the first home-use hair-removal device on the market – in medical quality, with professional technology inside, named the E-One.
In order to support the creation of the ESW beauty brand, I created the website for a professional and private audience in 2020. A large place is devoted to the presentation of the company's machines.