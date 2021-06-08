Car Dealership Management App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey folks!
Happy to share this App we've been working on here @launchcode for a car dealership. The App is quite robust bringing together CRM, Inventory Management, and Deals Management tools to a unique and centralized solution.
Feedback is always welcome!
Cheers 👋