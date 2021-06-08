Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luiz Lizardo
launchcode

Car Dealership Management App

Luiz Lizardo
launchcode
Luiz Lizardo for launchcode
Car Dealership Management App
Hey folks!

Happy to share this App we've been working on here @launchcode for a car dealership. The App is quite robust bringing together CRM, Inventory Management, and Deals Management tools to a unique and centralized solution.

Feedback is always welcome!
Cheers 👋

launchcode
launchcode
We build creative software + hardware 🚀
