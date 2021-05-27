Kumar Rohit Chandra

Steely Wheels - tvOS App

Steely Wheels - tvOS App ecommerce designathon ui concept minimal speedometer remote modern game vehicle mustang elegant gradient figma car tv app tvos
Steely Wheels is a project I designed during a 36-hour designathon - Palette ’20, organised by VIT IEEE. Assigned problem statement - Design a TV OS for an automobile seller to help criminals on the run.

I won third place for this project! 🏆
After 36 hours of ideation, research, design, I presented my pitch to the judges & other designers.

Available on Figma community

