Steely Wheels - tvOS App

Steely Wheels is a project I designed during a 36-hour designathon - Palette ’20, organised by VIT IEEE. Assigned problem statement - Design a TV OS for an automobile seller to help criminals on the run.
I won third place for this project! 🏆
After 36 hours of ideation, research, design, I presented my pitch to the judges & other designers.
