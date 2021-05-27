logojoss

EOC + Wings

logojoss
logojoss
Hire Me
  • Save
EOC + Wings branding sport icon illustration design identity brand athletic lettermark initial logo monogram logo logodesigns logo
Download color palette

Logo design for athletic brand called Eagles Over Crows.
The client want combination of EOC and wings.

logojoss
logojoss
Minimalist Logo Designer
Hire Me

More by logojoss

View profile
    • Like