Lighthouse Community Church, Kalamazoo, MI

Lighthouse Community Church, Kalamazoo, MI branding web logo
Lighthouse Community Church, Kalamazoo, MI branding web logo
This was the project that started my journey in Webflow. I built this for my church to make a platform that worked better as their church hub. The site features dynamic filtering and a lot of cross-referencing CMS points. This was a huge project but I am proud of how it came out in the end. Visit mylcc.church to view the whole site.

Posted on May 27, 2021
