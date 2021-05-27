Tiles Marketplace

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
What?
A Web application that connects constructive suppliers and interior designers of real-estate developers to improve sourcing experience, encourage sales, and collect relevant data for trend forecasting.
Why?
- Real estate developers encounter difficulties in sourcing materials efficiently
- Constructive suppliers face challenges in from market competitions
- A large opportunity left-out from catching a market trend and supplying demand
Why now?
Real estate developers are dying and need to adapt for more efficient way of sourcing, Covid-19 situation accelerates changes in sourcing behavior from offline to online, and first mover will become a market leader and and owner of data
Start Differentiating Now!
Contact us at
hello@criclabs.co
https://criclabs.co