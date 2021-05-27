Tiles Marketplace

What?

A Web application that connects constructive suppliers and interior designers of real-estate developers to improve sourcing experience, encourage sales, and collect relevant data for trend forecasting.

Why?

- Real estate developers encounter difficulties in sourcing materials efficiently

- Constructive suppliers face challenges in from market competitions

- A large opportunity left-out from catching a market trend and supplying demand

Why now?

Real estate developers are dying and need to adapt for more efficient way of sourcing, Covid-19 situation accelerates changes in sourcing behavior from offline to online, and first mover will become a market leader and and owner of data

Start Differentiating Now!

Contact us at

hello@criclabs.co

https://criclabs.co