Tiles Marketplace

What?
A Web application that connects constructive suppliers and interior designers of real-estate developers to improve sourcing experience, encourage sales, and collect relevant data for trend forecasting.

Why?
- Real estate developers encounter difficulties in sourcing materials efficiently
- Constructive suppliers face challenges in from market competitions
- A large opportunity left-out from catching a market trend and supplying demand

Why now?
Real estate developers are dying and need to adapt for more efficient way of sourcing, Covid-19 situation accelerates changes in sourcing behavior from offline to online, and first mover will become a market leader and and owner of data

Posted on May 27, 2021
