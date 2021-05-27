Mercury Brand_01

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of three options I've explored for our client Mercury Trading. The goal was to create options that fit their ethos - which is basically "serious play". The liquid shape is a nod to liquid mercury and also the fast and ever-changing landscape of technology, finance, and cryptocurrency.
The site is brutally simple and to the point. They don't need to market themselves in the traditional sense. The primary goal is to use it to recruit a select group of niche super talents.
Let me know what you think!
Work done at https://www.bitovi.com/