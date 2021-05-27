Aashish Chauhan

EvolvU School App

Aashish Chauhan
Aashish Chauhan
  • Save
EvolvU School App illustration minimal app design application design schedule student school teaching teacher photoshop adobe xd ux design
Download color palette

Clever integrations
EvolvU Apps integrate with your school’s existing software systems to deliver an even greater user experience for families.

Custom branding
All EvolvU Apps are built to the highest design standards and User Experience (UX) best practice, creating a seamless extension of your school's brand.

Instant push notifications
Communicate time-sensitive updates to the right audience by sending a targeted push notifications from a EvolvU App.

Aashish Chauhan
Aashish Chauhan

More by Aashish Chauhan

View profile
    • Like