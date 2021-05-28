✨ Bonsai Landing Page ✨

Trending designs to inspire you
Bonsai is a chatbot that helps you improve your menthal health and gives you advices to reach your goals.
I've designed and developed this site by using Figma and Webflow. Real footage used in this video. Animations you see all done by me with Webflow.
Can't wait to share live website with you.
