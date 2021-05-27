Hotel Val-Vignes website

Located in Saint-Hippolyte, a small typical Alsatian village, the Hotel Val-Vignes stands out for its historic building, its idyllic setting and its location on the Alsace Wine Route.

In 2017, I worked on a complete overhaul of the hotel’s visual identity, as well as its website. The main challenge was to support the hotel's transition to a 4-star establishment with a new, more sophisticated and qualitative image, further emphasizing the excellence of the place.

The entire project was carried out in a reflection on the different types of users and their online journey. Thus, it was decided to anchor the Hotel Val-Vignes more in its geographical environment, just as in the thousand-year-old history of the place. All in line with the choices made in parallel in the hotel and restaurant offerings, such as the overhaul of the wine list now based on wines produced by winegrowers in the village of Saint-Hippolyte itself.

The launch of the new website in July 2017 was followed by a significant increase in visitors and online bookings.