Raúl Gil

Inventory Objects 2

Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil
Inventory Objects 2 gameart videogame ui illustration icon

Some random inventory objects I never got to share here. Originally designed for Dracula's Trail of Blood, published in Spanish 1 year ago. English version very soon :-) Made with Procreate.

inventory-objects2.jpg
400 KB
By Raúl Gil
Posted on May 27, 2021
Raúl Gil
Raúl Gil
Illustration for brands, products & publications.
