UX/UI for Medical Consultants & Patients Web App

Dashboard for Patient Record Keeping Web Application Made in Adobe XD. User Experience, User Interface, Interaction design, and Advanced Prototyping involve in it.
Watch the complete case study here:
https://www.upwork.com/fl/zulqarnainansari?p=1067135770275090432