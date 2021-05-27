Trending designs to inspire you
Showcase your ui-ux and website designs with our premium quality Free iPad Mockup. Get the presentation via smart-object layer.
Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 3000×2250 pixels
Download Free iPad Mockup