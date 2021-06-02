Mobile Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey folks! 👋
Here we have a mobile version of a simple dashboard we designed for a financial institution. We did some explorations incorporating the client branding, as well as light and dark mode support.
Hope y'all enjoy it!
Cheers, ✌🏻