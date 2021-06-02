Luiz Lizardo
Mobile Dashboard

Mobile Dashboard bank app mountains light mode financial fintech charts dashboard ui dashboad dark ui dark mode ios minimal mobile app clean mobile app design ux ui sketch
Here we have a mobile version of a simple dashboard we designed for a financial institution. We did some explorations incorporating the client branding, as well as light and dark mode support.

Hope y'all enjoy it!
