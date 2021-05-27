Italian Tara logo

Priscilla Ramos

Italian Tara is a country holiday apartment located in Italy. It is a place full of tranquility, nature and relaxation. The apartment is located in a property from 1835 that has been preserved and endured through time to become a home. In the place you can see wonderful sunsets, as well as very clearly appreciate the moon and the stars (since it is in a secluded place and with very good astronomical visibility). For the design, it was chosen to represent two important icons that are found on the place: two oak trees at the entrance of the property, and a circle which represents both the wonderful sunset, and the days when the full moon can be seen.

Posted on May 27, 2021
