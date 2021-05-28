The Point Studio

Space Base Moon Race Rocket Chase

Space Base Moon Race Rocket Chase base moon rocket scifi space learning app game color vector illustration
Space Base Moon Race Rocket Chase base moon rocket scifi space learning app game color vector illustration
  1. SpaceBase-07.png
  2. Workspace2.jpg

I've climbed aboard the hardcore sci-fi fan club the last few months. This is a workspace background for a learning app. Dreaming about airlocks, FTLs, PDCs, and the cold vacuum of space. 🤩🚀

Show recos: For All Mankind and The Expanse
Book recos: Project Hail Mary, We Are Legion, Midnight Robber, Red Rising

Posted on May 28, 2021
