Space Base Moon Race Rocket Chase

I've climbed aboard the hardcore sci-fi fan club the last few months. This is a workspace background for a learning app. Dreaming about airlocks, FTLs, PDCs, and the cold vacuum of space. 🤩🚀
Show recos: For All Mankind and The Expanse
Book recos: Project Hail Mary, We Are Legion, Midnight Robber, Red Rising