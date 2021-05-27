Oleg Erin

Begin Construction

Oleg Erin
Oleg Erin
  • Save
Begin Construction illustration renewable energy green ecology eco installation builder wind mill windmill construction building lottie json animation isometric infographic infographics web
Download color palette
  1. 6 Begin Construction.mp4
  2. 6 Begin Construction.jpg

The sixth web isometric JSON Lottie animations for Enel Green Power.

The construction process includes building access roads, laying foundations for the wind turbine towers, installing the wind turbine tower sections, nacelles and blades.

Oleg Erin
Oleg Erin
Illustrator & animator

More by Oleg Erin

View profile
    • Like