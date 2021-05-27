Luche - Halftone & Crosshatch Brushes

New brush set LUCHE for Procreate released for G.A.R.M. Company.

Halftone & Crosshatch Brushes.

Achieve that rustic and authentic feel to your work with the Luche Brush Set. Apply halftones that are rough and rugged and/or apply etching and crosshatch shading that lets you apply the strokes from both angles to give you full control on how and where to apply the crosshatch. All brushes are pressure sensitive to give the most natural feel of the stroke.