Laëtitia 김려아

Huni kuin woman

Huni kuin woman red green woman urucum cocar brasil brasilia indigenous amazonia amazon drawing procreate illustration tribe hunikuin
One of my drawing inspired by the Rainforest

Here is an illustration of Dani, a huni kuin woman from novo futuro ! Don’t hesitate to follow our account @association_jiboiana to know more about our campagne to preserve the Amazon rain forest and the endangered species with the huni kuin people.

