Classified Ads App - Choosing photo

Hey Buddies,
Here is another shot of the Divar classified ads app. On my Medium account, you can find this design's case study:
https://aminsohrabi.medium.com/increasing-the-credibility-of-stores-a832f4a49849
If you liked this design, press "L" ;)