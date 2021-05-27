Amin Sohrabi

Classified Ads App - Choosing photo

Amin Sohrabi
Amin Sohrabi
  • Save
Classified Ads App - Choosing photo case study gallery classified ads product design ux desgin
Download color palette

Hey Buddies,
Here is another shot of the Divar classified ads app. On my Medium account, you can find this design's case study:
https://aminsohrabi.medium.com/increasing-the-credibility-of-stores-a832f4a49849

If you liked this design, press "L" ;)

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Amin Sohrabi
Amin Sohrabi

More by Amin Sohrabi

View profile
    • Like