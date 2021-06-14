Bar-the-lona

While in Barcelona, one goal was to explore as many areas of the city as possible and compile these experiences into a map. 🗺️

My maps tend to lie somewhere between wayfinding and purely decorative patterns. Distortion can make a map that is even more "accurate" for the personality of a place. The process of finding the right angle, scale, and style is so fun for me.

This one is still a work in progress, but swipe to see the sketch come to life! 👉