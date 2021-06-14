Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Point Studio

Bar-the-lona

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Bar-the-lona travel europe city landmark illustration ipad sketch process map spain barcelona
Download color palette
  1. BCN-01.png
  2. BarcelonaVideo.mp4

While in Barcelona, one goal was to explore as many areas of the city as possible and compile these experiences into a map. 🗺️

My maps tend to lie somewhere between wayfinding and purely decorative patterns. Distortion can make a map that is even more "accurate" for the personality of a place. The process of finding the right angle, scale, and style is so fun for me.

This one is still a work in progress, but swipe to see the sketch come to life! 👉

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Point Studio

View profile
    • Like