Bar-the-lona

While in Barcelona, one goal was to explore as many areas of the city as possible and compile these experiences into a map. 🗺️
My maps tend to lie somewhere between wayfinding and purely decorative patterns. Distortion can make a map that is even more "accurate" for the personality of a place. The process of finding the right angle, scale, and style is so fun for me.
This one is still a work in progress, but swipe to see the sketch come to life! 👉