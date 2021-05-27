The medal of the icon/勋章图标

Even better, badges "level up" over time like in RPG games; many users also have cartoon-like avatars to represent their online presence.

勋章随着时间“升级”的特征使得它就像一个RPG(角色扮演)游戏，很多用户甚至拥有卡通化的图标来代表他们的在线形象。

@3MiD