The medal of the icon/勋章图标

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Even better, badges "level up" over time like in RPG games; many users also have cartoon-like avatars to represent their online presence.
勋章随着时间“升级”的特征使得它就像一个RPG(角色扮演)游戏，很多用户甚至拥有卡通化的图标来代表他们的在线形象。
@3MiD