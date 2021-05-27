Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adiella Smith
Huemor 🚀

Square One Experts

Adiella Smith
Huemor 🚀
Adiella Smith for Huemor 🚀
Hire Us
  • Save
Square One Experts web uiux website wordpress webdesign
Download color palette

Trust starts with the people involved. We decided to create a clean grid of experts without the clutter of bios being there by default. This way, as you survey each person you can really focus in on their face. Filters on the left hand side allow users to easily reorganize this group by work area.

View Full Case Study: https://huemor.rocks/case-studies/square-one

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Huemor 🚀
Huemor 🚀
Hire Us

More by Huemor 🚀

View profile
    • Like