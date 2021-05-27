Kush Khandelwal

Moderna Furniture

Kush Khandelwal
Kush Khandelwal
  • Save
Moderna Furniture product page ux minimal website furniture website design branding ui
Download color palette

Headers of a website are one of the first points of contact for of website. Here is my rendition of an interactive header of Moderna, a home furniture website that displays several clickable promoted products upon landing on the site as a promotional advantage.
- -
Hope you like it! Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
Thanks for stopping by!

Want to collaborate?
Reach out at thedesignerkush@gmail.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kush-khandelwal/

Follow my creative work here:
Instagram: @kushhkushh
Portfolio: https://bit.ly/KPortfolio2021

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Kush Khandelwal
Kush Khandelwal

More by Kush Khandelwal

View profile
    • Like