Mobile UI design flow - Spa & Salon

MoFresh is the complete Software Management UI Kit for all Saloons, Spas and Parlours with main features such as,
1. Appointment
2. Calendar
3. Check out
4. Invoice & Bills
5. Clients & staff management
6. Dashboard
7. Vouchers
8. Services
9. Staff & Client profile
10. Settings

Posted on May 27, 2021
