Researcher characters

It's been a while, I've been doing a lot of presentations recently and wanted to try to add some visual interest to my slides that are about user research and what it involves. I'm not completely happy with these yet, however it was good to open up Illustrator in the evening and do a bit of designing.
As always, welcoming any feedback or suggestions