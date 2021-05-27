Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Square One Homepage

web uiux website wordpress webdesign
The landscape of criminal justice reform is constantly evolving, and it’s important that the Square One Project stays current. The homepage features their latest organizational updates and articles, letting their ideas and actions take center stage. A banner above the navigation encourages users to become involved themselves by RSVP’ing to their latest Roundtable event.

The page was designed to encourage active participation and education with each link and description. It even concludes by highlighting two major facets of the Project’s work: Executive Sessions and the aforementioned Roundtables.

View Full Case Study: https://huemor.rocks/case-studies/square-one

Posted on May 27, 2021
