Hi everyone, 🤗

Here's my latest designed project.

Feel free to drop your feedback and comment.

Press "L" if you like it. 💕

Thanks!

📧Work with Me: christeltheresejunco@gmail.com

------------------------------------------------

About the project:

StackLeague is the country’s first virtual year-round programming competition league.

This pioneering programmer league aims to gather tech talents across the country to test their coding acuity with the promise of nationwide recognition, thousands of prizes, hundreds of tech job opportunities, and invitation-only events. StackLeague is supported by some of the biggest tech companies in the country, such as JobStreet, AWS, Viber, Kalibrr, Microsoft, and many more.

StackLeague tournaments use a proprietary assessment technology that provides ratings of software development skills for programmers. StackLeague computes scores in eight fundamental skill categories of each participant. StackLeague's assessment technology can identify each programmer’s strengths and weaknesses with precision.

------------------------------------------------

Under StackTrek.