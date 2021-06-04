The Point Studio

Engraved Detroit Map

Engraved Detroit Map
Engraved Detroit Map city motor illlustration map detroit bourbon barrel wood laser engrave
Engraved Detroit Map city motor illlustration map detroit bourbon barrel wood laser engrave
Engraved Detroit Map city motor illlustration map detroit bourbon barrel wood laser engrave
Motor City Barrels hired me to create a map of Detroit and highlight the places that make Detroit what it is today. They laser engraved this design onto a solid oak bourbon barrel cap!

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
