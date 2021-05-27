My Orders UI Design

Klad

Personal account interface design for the international delivery platform customers. The main challenge was to create a clean and readable UI while keeping many informative elements visible to a user. We came up with the idea of unfolding order cards that would look like boarding passes. Moreover, instead of placing a large map, we implemented a 3D model of the Earth with needed areas marked in green.

Posted on May 27, 2021
