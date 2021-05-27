My Orders UI Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Personal account interface design for the international delivery platform customers. The main challenge was to create a clean and readable UI while keeping many informative elements visible to a user. We came up with the idea of unfolding order cards that would look like boarding passes. Moreover, instead of placing a large map, we implemented a 3D model of the Earth with needed areas marked in green.
